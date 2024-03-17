Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.65

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.65 and traded as low as $10.53. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 43,034 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
