Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.65

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.65 and traded as low as $10.53. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 43,034 shares.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 80,588 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 188,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 126,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

