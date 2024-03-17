Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Andrew Kenner Acquires 5,000 Shares

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Kenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Andrew Kenner purchased 10,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $22.63 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $797.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $297.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at $438,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

