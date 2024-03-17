Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.85

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.85 and traded as high as C$9.97. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$9.94, with a volume of 14,341,349 shares trading hands.

WCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.40.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.84.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$914.10 million during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.106113 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,416.91. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

