Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of WVVI opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth $81,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

Further Reading

