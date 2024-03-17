Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $270.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WSM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.81.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $283.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.06 and a 200-day moving average of $186.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $292.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

