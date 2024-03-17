WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,520,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 14th total of 11,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $145,583,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $101,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $81,981,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

