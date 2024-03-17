WOW-token Price Tops $0.0223 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $222.58 million and $12.80 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000573 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02227308 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

