Wrapped BNB Price Hits $577.82 on Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $577.82 or 0.00847104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $997.44 million and $571.37 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,726,215 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

