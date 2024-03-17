XYO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.52 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, XYO has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $149.19 million and $6.52 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00005664 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,614.91 or 1.00078235 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010221 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.98 or 0.00152429 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0102293 USD and is down -10.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,669,348.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

