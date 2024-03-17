Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Up 19.7% in February

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 14th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 588,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen Stock Performance

Yatsen stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 13,561,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,021. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $181.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -2.17.

Yatsen Company Profile

Shares of Yatsen are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 18th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 18th.

(Get Free Report)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.