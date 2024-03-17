Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of OGE Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

OGE has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

