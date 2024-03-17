Zacks Research Weighs in on LKQ Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of LKQ opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. LKQ has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in LKQ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

