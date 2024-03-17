Zacks Research Weighs in on Range Resources Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Boston Partners grew its position in Range Resources by 1,858.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Range Resources by 143.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Range Resources by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,940,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,582,000 after acquiring an additional 746,228 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $20,845,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

