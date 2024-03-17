ZClassic Price Up 51.8% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 48.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $685,270.67 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 51.8% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00070823 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00042888 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00022416 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.