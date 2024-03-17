Zepp Health (ZEPP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zepp Health Trading Up 1.7 %

ZEPP opened at $1.17 on Friday. Zepp Health has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.08 price objective on Zepp Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Institutional Trading of Zepp Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zepp Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zepp Health by 185.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Zepp Health by 58.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals.

