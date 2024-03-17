ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $21.66 Average Price Target from Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after buying an additional 13,211,331 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,963,000 after buying an additional 586,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,628,000 after buying an additional 916,232 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZI opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

