102 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $17.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,773.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,561. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,592.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,813.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,519.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,216.76. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

