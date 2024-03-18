12,604 Shares in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned about 0.40% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth about $275,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.95. 15,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,302. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $198.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

