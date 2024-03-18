12,908 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after acquiring an additional 170,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after buying an additional 150,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $148.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

