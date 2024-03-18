18,596 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Acquired by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,165,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,152,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,085,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,028 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,533,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,915,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,182,000 after acquiring an additional 754,781 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DIHP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.69. 216,619 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

