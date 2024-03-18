18,717 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Purchased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,600,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,408,000 after acquiring an additional 556,025 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,376,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,894,000 after acquiring an additional 370,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.9% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,690,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,181,739. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

