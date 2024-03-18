20,750 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.35. 760,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.