25,434 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

CMCSA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.30. 3,549,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,036,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $171.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

