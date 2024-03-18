261 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,241.35. 750,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,853. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,238.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,040.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.