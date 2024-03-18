277,265 Shares in Jpmorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Purchased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jpmorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 277,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,662,000. Jpmorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF makes up about 3.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Separately, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jpmorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,034,000.

Jpmorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,094. Jpmorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $55.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33.

