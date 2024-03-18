36,527 Shares in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Acquired by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF comprises 0.6% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.77. 92,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,751. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

