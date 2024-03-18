44,804 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,756,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,483. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

