465 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $749.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.85 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $761.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

