49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of 49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. 269,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 360,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

49 North Resources Stock Up 20.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About 49 North Resources

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

