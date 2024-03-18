5,988 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.45.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $375.54. 375,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,943. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.97. The stock has a market cap of $235.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $250.01 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

