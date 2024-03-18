62,347 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,842,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
IVE traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.49. 64,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,797. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.35 and a twelve month high of $183.95. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.75.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Are We in a Bear Market? Signs, Implications and Current Trends
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.