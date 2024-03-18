6,678 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Acquired by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,691,000 after buying an additional 618,631 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,569,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,953,000 after buying an additional 60,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 45,880 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,401,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,612,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,326,000 after buying an additional 1,714,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,157.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

