71,600 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

