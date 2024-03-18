7,903 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161,818. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

