9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the February 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

9F Stock Performance

NASDAQ JFU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.54. 1,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. 9F has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Institutional Trading of 9F

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 9F stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) by 678.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,010 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.26% of 9F worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Further Reading

