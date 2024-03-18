Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AAN. TD Cowen started coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAN

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE:AAN opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $211.01 million, a P/E ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 1.32. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 50,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.