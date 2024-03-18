Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABSI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Absci Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $455.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.35. Absci has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,139,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Absci

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Absci by 538.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Absci by 1,314.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Absci during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

