Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

ACTG traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 634.2% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 367,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 317,119 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 8.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 554,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 22.2% in the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 727,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 132,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research



Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

