Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Up 14.3% in February

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
AKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Compass Point cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 819,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $17.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.97%.
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
