Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Up 14.3% in February

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Compass Point cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 819,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.97%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

