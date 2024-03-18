Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Decreased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.45.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $375.18 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $250.01 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $235.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

