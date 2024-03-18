Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.2% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $372.67. 2,164,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,915. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $250.01 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.60.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

