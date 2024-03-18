Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Gap Down to $7.84

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $7.55. Acelyrin shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 24,772 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $79,220.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,878,496.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acelyrin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AyurMaya Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,096,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,155,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,674,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

