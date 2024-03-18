ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of ACIW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 249,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,536. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

