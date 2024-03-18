Acme United Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ACU)

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Acme United has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:ACU traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,607. Acme United has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $146.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14.

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Acme United had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Acme United by 80.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acme United by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Acme United by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

