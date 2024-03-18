ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Update

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the February 14th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ACNB from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

ACNB Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $35.56 on Monday. ACNB has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $302.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. ACNB had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACNB will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

ACNB Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. ACNB’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 355.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ACNB by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in ACNB by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,728 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

