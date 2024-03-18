Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 23000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Adamera Minerals Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States; and Hedley property located in British Columbia, Canada.

