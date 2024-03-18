ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 544,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,370. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,459,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 406,536 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 128,110 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 83.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 134,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

