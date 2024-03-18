ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in February

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.5 days.

ADENTRA Trading Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:HDIUF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.96. 4,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. ADENTRA has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.1018 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

