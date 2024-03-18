Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.04.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $16.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $508.80. 2,786,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,572. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $230.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $584.71 and a 200 day moving average of $574.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

