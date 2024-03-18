Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,613 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.04.

Adobe Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $18.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $510.53. 3,652,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,575. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.06. The firm has a market cap of $231.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

